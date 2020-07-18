Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $774.90.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $964.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $937.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $708.19. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,125.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,524,000 after purchasing an additional 158,150 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,338,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,337,000 after acquiring an additional 110,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 519.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 57.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,706,000 after acquiring an additional 254,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

