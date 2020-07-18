MenaPay Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Dcoin. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $180,478.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.01895984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00086991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00187209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,241,895 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Dcoin, ABCC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.