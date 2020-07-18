Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MLCO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

MLCO stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

