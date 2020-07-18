MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEIP. BidaskClub lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.95. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 539.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $15,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,542,924 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,346,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 655,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,985,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 142,629 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

