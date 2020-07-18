MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,200 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,569,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

