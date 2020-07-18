MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 4,580 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

