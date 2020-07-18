MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 2,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 173,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,212,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,076,000 after acquiring an additional 133,154 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.