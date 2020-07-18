MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 10,479 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,782.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $257.80 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $261.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

