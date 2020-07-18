MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 1,230 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock opened at $392.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

