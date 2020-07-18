McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “McKesson continues to remain optimistic about the McKesson and Walgreens Boots Alliance agreement to form a JV that is anticipated to combine their respective pharmaceutical wholesale businesses in Germany. Strong fiscal 2021 outlook also buoys optimism. On Mar 10, 2020, McKesson completed the separation of its investment in Change Healthcare. The company outperformed the industry in a year’s time. McKesson exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective consensus marks. Strong fiscal fourth-quarter show by all the segments instills investor optimism in the stock. However, contraction in gross margin adds to woes. Price fluctuation of generic pharmaceuticals and stiff competition in the MedTech space remain concerns.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

NYSE:MCK opened at $154.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

