McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $272,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after buying an additional 832,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in McKesson by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 682,735 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in McKesson by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after purchasing an additional 260,825 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

