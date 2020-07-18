McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on shares of McKay Securities in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

MCKS stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.31) on Thursday. McKay Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 286 ($3.52). The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 193.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.77. The stock has a market cap of $177.22 million and a PE ratio of 21.86.

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

