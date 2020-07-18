McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.07) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 112.50 ($1.38).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

Shares of McCarthy & Stone stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.90) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.06. McCarthy & Stone has a one year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 160.20 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.