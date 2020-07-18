Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) EVP Sells $65,861.85 in Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) EVP Eric J. Welak sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $65,861.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MEC opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $154.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEC shares. ValuEngine raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 24,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 129,375 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.