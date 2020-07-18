Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mattel by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $15,665,000.

MAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Mattel Inc has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $594.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

