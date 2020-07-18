Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.
Shares of MRVL opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $39.40.
In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
