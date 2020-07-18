Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

Shares of MRVL opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

