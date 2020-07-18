Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 935,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after buying an additional 55,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

