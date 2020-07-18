Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $39.40.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 935,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after buying an additional 55,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
