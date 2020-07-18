Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million.

Marten Transport stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.99. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

Shares of Marten Transport are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, July 16th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 13th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marten Transport from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 13,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $333,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

