Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSLH. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 625.50 ($7.70) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 634.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 688.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 505 ($6.21) and a one year high of GBX 876 ($10.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

