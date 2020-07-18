MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.42, 124,919 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 153,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MARKS & SPENCER/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.