MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman Sells 600 Shares of Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $15,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,972.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. MarineMax Inc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MarineMax by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

