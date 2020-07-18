MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb Sells 1,129 Shares of Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $28,281.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,423.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HZO stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax Inc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.