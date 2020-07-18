ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,870,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,129,000 after buying an additional 2,027,904 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,229,000 after purchasing an additional 896,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,261,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 374,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

