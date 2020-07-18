Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manolete Partners in a research report on Tuesday.

LON MANO opened at GBX 410 ($5.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 520.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 439.62. Manolete Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 714 ($8.79).

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

