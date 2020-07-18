Man Wah (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TKAYY. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Man Wah in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC lowered Man Wah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Wah in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Shares of TKAYY opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It offers consumers with a variety of food choice. The company also provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.