Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Holdings Lifted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,160,000 after buying an additional 2,696,999 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,837,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,306 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 725,837 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. TD Securities began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

