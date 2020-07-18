Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

