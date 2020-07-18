Lunyr (LUN) Market Cap Tops $1.93 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00009158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $154,440.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.01883709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00087345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00186570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001106 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi, BiteBTC, BigONE, YoBit, Binance, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

