Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.10 to C$8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.75.

LUN opened at C$8.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,390.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.53.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$507.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$128,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

