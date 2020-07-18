Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $91.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

LITE opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $2,158,373. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

