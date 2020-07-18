Loungers (LON:LGRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Loungers from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of LON LGRS opened at GBX 116 ($1.43) on Thursday. Loungers has a one year low of GBX 75.01 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 272.60 ($3.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 million and a PE ratio of -32.43.

In related news, insider Robert Darwent acquired 3,000,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £2,700,102.60 ($3,322,794.24).

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

