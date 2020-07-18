Loungers (LON:LGRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Thursday.

Get Loungers alerts:

Loungers stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.48. The company has a market cap of $118.78 million and a PE ratio of -32.43. Loungers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.01 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 272.60 ($3.35).

In related news, insider Robert Darwent bought 3,000,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,700,102.60 ($3,322,794.24).

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.