Loom Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.07 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Loom Network has a market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.68 or 0.04877092 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019512 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032069 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

LOOM is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,661,505 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

