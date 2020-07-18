Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) PT Raised to GBX 245 at Jefferies Financial Group

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 237 ($2.92) to GBX 245 ($3.02) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LMP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Londonmetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 180 ($2.22)) on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 221.67 ($2.73).

Londonmetric Property stock opened at GBX 223.20 ($2.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -318.86. Londonmetric Property has a one year low of GBX 132.90 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.82.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

