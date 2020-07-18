Logitech International (LOGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32.

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $8,373,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at $47,514,133.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

