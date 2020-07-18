Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 162.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.44.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $364.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.