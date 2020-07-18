Lobstex Market Cap Tops $468,664.94 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $468,664.94 and $438,711.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00499798 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00021208 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019754 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003269 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003707 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000220 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,800,444 coins and its circulating supply is 19,800,432 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

