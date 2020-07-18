LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $35.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Get LKQ alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 33.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in LKQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LKQ by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 384,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 312,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in LKQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 285,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. LKQ has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.