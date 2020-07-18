Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

LVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Livongo Health from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

In related news, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $9,764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,071,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,571,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $15,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 515,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,872,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $104.11 on Friday. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $114.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Livongo Health Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.