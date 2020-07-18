LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Sells $177,931.20 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LPSN stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.27. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in LivePerson by 27.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after acquiring an additional 697,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

