Lior Handelsman Sells 10,000 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,963,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lior Handelsman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Lior Handelsman sold 10,380 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.51, for a total transaction of $1,707,613.80.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Lior Handelsman sold 7,118 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $1,114,678.80.

On Monday, June 22nd, Lior Handelsman sold 200 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $31,008.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Lior Handelsman sold 1,700 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $264,180.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $977,568.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $171.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.58. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $175.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $117,308,000. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after acquiring an additional 588,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,001,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,846,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 319,790 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

