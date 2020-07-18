Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider David Richards Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider David Richards acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($47,945.21).
Liontown Resources Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of A$0.18 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.10. The company has a market cap of $186.34 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.
