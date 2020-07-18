Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider David Richards Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider David Richards acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($47,945.21).

Liontown Resources Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of A$0.18 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.10. The company has a market cap of $186.34 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, and nickel. It holds interest in the Kathleen Valley lithium-tantalum project, the Buldania lithium project, the Killaloe project, and the Norcott project located in Western Australia; and the Toolebuc Vanadium project located in Queensland.

