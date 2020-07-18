Linde (NYSE:LIN) Shares Gap Up to $237.63

Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $230.09, but opened at $237.63. Linde shares last traded at $237.63, with a volume of 2,616,100 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

The company has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

