Limelight Networks (LLNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Limelight Networks has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.00-0.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.00 to $0.10 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Limelight Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of LLNW opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.67 million, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.01. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

In other Limelight Networks news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $142,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,564 shares in the company, valued at $698,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 731,101 shares of company stock worth $4,808,486 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.