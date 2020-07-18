Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Sells 14,045 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $100,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $154,372.53.

On Monday, June 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 19,570 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $100,002.70.

On Monday, June 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $104,789.99.

On Monday, May 4th, Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $105,851.96.

LLNW stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

