Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MGNS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Shares of MGNS stock opened at GBX 1,148 ($14.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,241 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,442.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,032 ($12.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,980 ($24.37).

In other news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,244 ($15.31) per share, with a total value of £49,760 ($61,235.54).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.