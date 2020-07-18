Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 840 ($10.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.08) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 857.27 ($10.55).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 789 ($9.71) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 769.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 794.40. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,079 ($13.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £79,329.60 ($97,624.42).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

