Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) PT Raised to C$2.70

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.30 to C$2.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial increased their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of LGD stock opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.58 million and a PE ratio of -46.60. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.23.

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

