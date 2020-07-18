Leverj (LEV) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Leverj has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Leverj token can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX. Leverj has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and $63.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Leverj

Leverj is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Leverj is www.leverj.io

Buying and Selling Leverj

Leverj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leverj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leverj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

