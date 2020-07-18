Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $64,944,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.